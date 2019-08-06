PA session put off till Friday for want of quorum

The session of the provincial assembly was adjourned on Tuesday for want of quorum and deferred to Friday afternoon. PA Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari adjourned the session of the House till 2:30pm Friday for want of quorum, even though it was a private members’ day.

At the time when the Sindh Assembly’s deputy speaker announced the adjournment of the session, only one member of the House belonging to the treasury benches was present during the sitting. The House was adjourned until Friday without the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, which is otherwise the norm at the beginning of every sitting of the PA.