India’s Kashmir move equal to Israel’s act of building Jewish settlements, says PPP

The Pakistan Peoples Party has said that the Narendra Modi’s Indian government by scraping articles 370 and 35-A of India’s constitution has made an inhuman attempt similar to the move of Israel to establish Jewish settlements in the Muslim-dominated Palestinian areas.

The PPP leaders stated this while addressing a protest demonstration organised outside the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday under the aegis of the party. PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said the Indian government’s move to scrap the special autonomous status of Kashmir as enshrined in India’s constitution had been creating trouble for its own existence.

The PPP leaders said Pakistan would valiantly fight against the Indian aggressive designs as it was armed with nuclear power and missile technology, which were the gifts of the late Peoples Party leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for the security of their motherland.

They also praised the political sagacity shown by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he on the occasion of the joint sitting of the parliament met the prime minister of Azad Kashmir. They said that it was high time the international community acted against India’s aggressive designs against the unarmed people of Kashmir waging their struggle to secure their right to self-determination.

They added that Pakistan should aggressively use all its diplomatic channels and means to provide all-out moral support to the people in the occupied Kashmir doing their struggle

for securing freedom from Indian occupation and oppression.