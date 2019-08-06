FCEPL reports Rs238mln loss in H1

KARACHI: Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited reported Rs238.791 million in loss for the half year ended June 30, 2019, translating into loss per share of Re0.31, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company earned Rs511.296 million with earnings per share of Re0.67 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend. Net sales, however, rose to Rs18.69 billion in the January-June period from Rs15.346 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

While distribution and marketing expenses fell to Rs2.157 billion in the first half from Rs2.25 billion, administrative and operating expenses, finance cost and taxation charges swelled during the period, leading to half-yearly loss.

Topline Securities said rising competition, decline in processed milk consumption, unanticipated regulatory changes, and volatility in international raw milk prices are key risks to the company.