Engro Polymer’s profit falls 45pc

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited’s profit decreased to Rs1.544 billion in the first half ended June 30 from Rs2.783 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at Rs1.70 in January-June compared with Rs3.98 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend.

Engro Polymer’s net revenue soared to Rs18.6 billion from Rs17.1 billion. Cost of sales, however, increased to Rs14.594 billion from Rs13.018 billion. Operating expenses surged to Rs1.088 billion in the first half from Rs326.357 million.