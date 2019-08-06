Gold rates up Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices further increased by Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said gold rates increased to Rs84,500/tola in the local market. Similarly, 10 grams gold price rose by Rs429 to Rs72,445.
Prices in the international market moved up by $4/ounce to $1,463/ounce. Rates in the local market still remained lower by Rs1,200/tola, compared with the Dubai market gold prices, the jewelers said.
