Wed Aug 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Gold rates up Rs500/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices further increased by Rs500/tola in the local market on Tuesday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said gold rates increased to Rs84,500/tola in the local market. Similarly, 10 grams gold price rose by Rs429 to Rs72,445.

Prices in the international market moved up by $4/ounce to $1,463/ounce. Rates in the local market still remained lower by Rs1,200/tola, compared with the Dubai market gold prices, the jewelers said.

