SBP to disclose enforcement actions

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to disclose significant enforcement actions through its website to bring more transparency and strengthen market discipline, a statement said on Tuesday.

Enforcement actions are an integral part of regulatory regime, which involves imposition of monetary penalties and other actions against institutions and individuals for violations of laws, rules, regulations, guidelines or directives issued by the central bank from time-to-time, it added.