Azolla ferns

Ducks feed on Azolla aquatic ferns grown in a greenhouse in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian farmers are cultivating the Azolla plant due to soaring prices of animal feed in the Gaza Strip, caused by Israeli restrictions on imports and lack of income. The plant has

enormous potential as a livestock feed due to its high vitamin, protein, and amino acid content, in addition to its ability to grow without requiring inorganic nitrogen fertilisation.