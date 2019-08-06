Rupee extends gains

The rupee extended gains on Tuesday due to dollar inflows from remittances ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, dealers said.

The currency extended gains into the second session to close at 158.65 against the greenback, up from Monday’s closing of 158.93 However, the rupee traded firm at 158.90 against the dollar in the open market dealings.

“Lack of dollar demand from importers and increased remittances helped the rupee appreciate in the interbank market,” a forex dealer at a big commercial bank said. “We expect the rupee to continue to rise this week. But it [rupee] may face downside pressure after Eid holidays.”

The heightening geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan after India scrapped Article 370 in Kashmir through a presidential decree is likely to weigh on the currency, dealers said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative in Islamabad Teresa Daban Sanchez said that the Fund had full access to borrowing and maturity terms of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and its loans were manageable.

Sanchez; however, said that the Financial Action Task Force, provincial spending behaviours and insufficient parliamentary strength of the government posing risks to the International Monetary Fund’s $6 billion loan programme.