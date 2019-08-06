Stocks continue to decline on account of Kashmir issue

Stocks shed more weight on Tuesday for the second consecutive session after tensions with India continued to rise and disturb sentiments across the country, and the government conducted a joint parliamentary session with the opposition, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Benchmark KSE-100 shares index continued to remain bearish today due to increasing tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of India’s decision to strip Kashmir of its special status under Article 370.”

Overall, the index lost 180.13 points to close at its lowest level of 31,000.67 since January 18, 2016. Trading volume remained roughly in line with the previous session, as 54 million shares were traded compared to 52 million shares traded on Monday.

Commercial banks, power sector and chemical companies remained major draggers, cumulatively chipping off 148 points from the index, Madiha added. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares index lost 0.58 percent or 180.13 points to close at 31,000.67 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.54 percent or 79.22 points to end at 14,706.48 points level.

Of 320 active scrips, 112 moved up, 193 retreated, and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 54.322 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 52.009 million shares in the previous session.

Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital Management, said Maple Leaf Cement, K-Electric and Hub Power remained the volume leaders.

“Going forward, the diplomatic stance of Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, and corporate earnings of MCB, UBL, and Engro fertilizer due this week will set the market’s direction before the long weekend of Eid holidays,” he added.

The stance of the market was quite slow initially but before the close of the session, equities saw fresh selling pressure stealing more than 180 points. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed lower amid pressure on escalation of tension in Kashmir impacting Pakistan-India relations.”

Midsession support was witnessed on institutional interest in oversold banking and cement stocks. Weak global stocks, foreign outflows, concerns over outcome of Financial Action Task Force (FATF0 decisions, and fiscal imbalances played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

FATF meeting would likely be held in September or October, for which the government along with the FBR and SBP has been making efforts to monitor and curb illegal movements of currency for terror financing.

The highest gainers were Ismail Industries, up Rs14.90 to close at Rs379.90/share, and Hinopak Motors, up Rs11.90 to finish at Rs295.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs94.99 to close at Rs1,805.00/share, and Sapphire Fiber, down Rs46.00 to close at Rs900.00/share. Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 4.867 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.15 to close at Rs17.18/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in International Steels Limited, recording a turnover of 1.274 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.73 to end at Rs30.94/share.