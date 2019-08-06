Discos to adjust Re0.9/unit in Aug bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday asked all the power distribution companies, except K-Electric, to reimburse Re0.9 / unit to consumers through price adjustment in August bills as they were charged more than what was cost of electricity generation in June.

The power regulator took the decision in a public hearing on account of fuel price adjustment for June 2019. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of the distribution companies (discos), earlier requested the regulator in a petition to allow increase of Re0.0669 / unit.

The CPPA told the Nepra that it had charged reference fuel price of Rs5.1130 / unit from consumers in June, while the actual cost was Rs5.180 / unit. Instead, the power regulator, after thoroughly looking into the record of CPPA and hearing the stakeholders, asked the discos to reimburse Re0.9 / unit to consumers.

The Nepra said the cost of fuel was a little low in June, while the power consumers were charged with high rates, which should be adjusted in the electricity bills of August 2019. Cumulatively, discos would reimburse Rs1.1 billion to consumers through the fuel price adjustment.

The adjustment will, however, not be for lifeline consumers and K-Electric consumers. The CCPA, in data complication, said a total of 13,157.15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated in June at total cost of Rs72.31 billion.

Net electricity delivered to power distribution companies was 12,818.61 GWh, whereas transmission losses came in at 307.59 GWh or Re0.1214 / unit. In June, the highest 29.19 percent (or 3,840 GWh) electricity was generated from hydropower sources, followed by re-gasified liquefied natural gas-based power plants (3,613.71 GWh), accounting for 27.47 percent of total production, at a cost of Rs10.201 / unit.

Around 1,880.77 GWh (or 14.29pc) of electricity was generated from natural gas at a cost of Rs6.1945 / unit. Coal-fired power generation was 2,037.45 GWh, accounting for 15.49 percent of total generation, at a cost of Rs6.0921 / unit. Nuclear electricity share was 4.09 percent with 538.43 GWh production at a cost of Rs1.1147 / unit.

The CPPA purchased 694.84 GWh of electricity from residual fuel oil- (RFO) based power plants at a cost of Rs14.287 / unit. RFO-based electricity share was 5.28 percent.

In June, wind turbines generated 393.14 GWh with a share of 2.99 percent. From solar sources, 63.92 GWh power was generated with a small share of 0.49 percent.

From bagasse, electricity production was 34.55GWh at a cost of Rs6.2089 / unit. In June, 48.79 GWh of electricity was imported from Iran for Rs11.5709 / unit. No electricity was generated from high speed diesel-run power plants, according to the CPPA.