CDWP approves development projects worth Rs32.5bln

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved 15 socioeconomic uplift projects with an estimated cost of Rs32.5 billion after hours long meeting presided over by the newly-appointed Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan.

The CDWP approved 12 projects worth Rs14.5 billion and recommended three projects worth Rs18 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) for consideration.

The power division of ministry of energy presented three projects. The first project, ‘220kV (kilovolt) Swabi substation’, worth Rs5.826 billion was recommended to the Ecnec for consideration. The purpose of the project is construction of Swabi grid station along with associated transmission lines to meet the additional load demand and voltage profile improvement of Swabi region, which falls under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s industrial zone. The second project, ‘220kV Nawab Shah substation’, worth Rs5.769 billion was also recommended to the Ecnec for further approval. The third project, ‘procurement of 220kV mobile grid station along with emergency recovery system and 500kV shunt reactors for emergency services’, worth Rs6.246 billion was also referred to the Ecnec for further approval. A project related to food and agriculture sector, ‘promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan’, worth Rs2.320 billion was approved in the meeting.

The CDWP approved a project, ‘water resources rehabilitation and modernisation of Islam Barrage’, worth Rs2.993 billion for Punjab. Three projects related to information technology were also presented in the meeting. The first project, ‘expansion of broadband services through multi-service access node technology and up-gradation of internet protocol core and access network in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan’, worth Rs1.540 billion was approved. The second project, ‘expansion of cellular services in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan’, worth Rs2.790 billion was approved. The third project, ‘national freelance training program’, worth Rs367.169 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to science and technology were approved in the meeting. The first project, ‘establishment of center for advanced technologies in biomedical materials’, was estimated to cost Rs849.329 million, while the second project, ‘establishment of facilities for industrial production of nano-materials in Latif Ebrahim Jamal Nanotechnology Center, University of Karachi’, has an estimated cost of Rs718.483 million. The CDWP further approved a project, ‘establishment of Pakistan urban planning and policy centre’, worth Rs141.88 million, proposed by the ministry of planning. The CDWP approved Rs407.171 million worth of a project related to transport and communications, ‘up-gradation and rehabilitation of existing 100 kilometers Hub-Dureji road’. The project includes construction of a bridge at Bund Murad Balochistan. The CDWP approved a nutrition project with an estimated cost of Rs2.217 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two health projects with an aggregate estimated cost of Rs122 million were approved for Islamabad and Kashmir.