China’s child modelling industry booms amid controversy

BEIJING: Manicured children strut down the catwalk at a Beijing fashion show, one of thousands of events driving huge demand for child models in China that insiders warn leaves minors vulnerable to physical abuse, 12-hour-days and unrelenting pressure from pushy parents.

The kids´ apparel market is growing faster than any other clothing sector in the country and was worth more than $40.5 billion in 2018 according to Euromonitor. This combined with the rise of "kidfluencers" sponsored by brands to promote products on social media is spurring greater demand for young models -- but experts warn of the heavy cost of pursuing such deals.

"If children don´t listen to the parents then I think hitting them is quite standard," Lee Ku, founder of Le Show Stars modelling school, told AFP. A video of a mother kicking her three-year-old daughter in fury at her failure to comply during a modelling job went viral earlier this year, causing outrage online. And footage emerged in early August online of a young boy modelling thick winter clothes outside as temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius, also drawing heavy online criticism. But in an industry where minors can earn 10,000 yuan ($1,450)a session, Lee says the clip is the tip of the iceberg and that from his experience.