Seminar on Pak-US ties: Pakistan gains central position in Afghan peace process, says Ashraf Qazi

ISLAMABAD: Former Ambassador to the United States Ashraf Jahangir Qazi said that Pakistan seems to have regained a central position in the peace process in Afghanistan.

Qazi was addressing a seminar on “Pakistan-US relations: searching for a common ground”, organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). The ex-Ambassador observed that relationship between Pakistan and US should be analysed in the light of a new great game in Eurasia region. He also stressed that this relationship has to be seen in the context of what is going on between China and the United States on one hand and between Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and the United States on the other hand.

Ashraf Qazi said that while Pakistan should further strengthen its strategic ties with China, we should conduct our ties with Washington to ensure that Washington does not want to or has to harm our interests.

Haroon Sharif, former Chairperson of the Board of Investment said that outcome of the recent Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Washington visit should have been in the form of some tangible economic transaction between the two countries. He continued that there is no harm in having a transactional relationship with the United States as long as that transaction helps Pakistan financially and economically adding that relations between almost all countries are transactional.

Sharif, however, suspected Pakistan’s capacity to negotiate and implement any serious international transaction. Senior journalist Zahid Hussain said both countries have convergence of interest on some issues and huge divergence on others. He said that in overall, relationship between two countries largely revolves around Afghanistan, where both countries had convergence of interests. He observed that in the last two years, the relations hit the lowest level, where cooperation was suspended by the Trump administration both on military and civilian front. He said that challenge for Pakistan is to meet the expectations of the US in Afghanistan.

Former Ambassador Ayaz Wazir said that US always uses Pakistan for its interest and we happily served the interest of America more than ours. He feared that we are again offering our services for free in Afghanistan which will be a mistake as Pakistan needs to be extremely careful in making any promise on Afghanistan to the US. He proposed to include Iran, China and Russia in solving Afghanistan issue.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI said that since the very beginning our relations with the United States are bumpy in nature. He said Pakistan needs to work on strengthening relationship with the US beyond Afghanistan. When we looked at the past, he said various agreements and MoUs, especially with the Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle East countries, our capacity to follow up with those agreements remained poor. Pakistan needs to regressively follow up the agreements and should also strengthen ties with the US on economic front. Ex-Major General (R) Ijaz Hussain Awan also spoke on the occasion.