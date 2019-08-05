TMA employees demand salaries

PARACHINAR: The employees and pensioners of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), who have not been paid salaries since December 2018, on Monday demanded the government to ensure reimbursement of salaries. Talking to The News, they said that most of the employees belonged to the Christian community. They added that 73 pensioners had not received pension for the last eight months. The employees said they had been living a miserable life and unable to make ends meet. They said the TMA used to generate its revenue in the erstwhile Fata but after the merger such system was abolished and the employees were feeling insecurity. They said the provincial government had not provided grant to the TMA for the reimbursement of their salaries since December 2018.Hanan Masih, a sanitation worker, said that he was facing financial problems due to the non-payment of salary. When contacted, TMO Tanzeel Hussain said that earlier the salaries would be paid out of the revenue locally generated but after the merger the system was abolished. He said the provincial government had not released any grant or budget to pay the salaries.