Repair of faulty tube-well in Lakki sought

LAKKI MARWAT: The residents of Haqdadabad locality in Lakki City on Monday asked the provincial government to repair a faulty tube-well forthwith. One Abdul Hameed Jam said that the tube-well had been out of order for the last one week and they had been facing hardships in the scorching heat. He said the officials at the Tehsil Municipal Administration were repeatedly asked to repair the tube-well but to no avail. “There is no water. We are faced with a host of problems. The tube-well has developed some fault which should be repaired forthwith,” he added.