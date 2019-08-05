Several judicial officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on Monday ordered the postings/transfers of several judicial officers with immediate effect.

According to details, Syed Asghar Shah, Additional District & Sessions Judge OSD PHC, was transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge Mansehra.Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Additional District & Sessions Judge Peshawar, was transferred and posted in the court of Aziz Muhammad, AD&SJ, Buner.

Lubna Zaman, Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansehra, was transferred and posted in the court of Muhammad Tayib, AD &SJ Hangu.Nadeen Muhammad, Senior Civil Jude OSD PHC, was transferred and posted at Karak.

Amir Ali Afridi, Civil Judge-Cum-Judicial Magistrate Mansehra, was transferred and posted at Karak.Sajjad Khan, Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate, was posted as District & Sessions Judge Mansehra.

Court issues notice over play’s nameThe Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the federal government and a private channel for airing a drama which bears title drawn from the sacred words.

A division bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the notice to respondents and directed them to submit reply and explain the position.The petition was filed by a team of lawyers including Sara Ali, Ibrar Hussain and Nazish, seeking an order from the court to stop the drama from being aired.

The lawyers argued that “Kun Fayakun” are Quranic words and use of Quranic words for a drama was not correct.They prayed before the court to either order to stop the airing of the play or a change of its name.