NA body condemns India’s revoking Article 370

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence passed a resolution against the Indian aggression at Line of Control (LoC) and against the revocation of Article 370 by condemning the unlawful act of the Indian State in Kashmir.

The Defence Committee which met with Amjad Ali Khan asked the international human rights organisation’s to play robust role to thwart the Indian human rights violation in Kashmir. “The coercive steps taken by the Indian government and military can destroy the peace of the region,” the resolution said

The committee strongly emphasised that the Kashmir issue must be solved according to the UN Resolution with immediate effect so that no further bloodshed take place. Meanwhile, the committee expressed its deep concern and serious displeasure over absence of chief secretaries of Balochistan and Sindh for not attending the previous and the present meeting of thebody.