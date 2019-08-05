India trying to suppress rights of Kashmiris: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Monday said the people of Kashmiris never acknowledged the Indian Constitution and asserted abolition of the Kashmir’s special status and Article 35A would give a new life to the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Speaking here at a news conference with AJK Legislative Assembly speaker and members of his cabinet, wearing black armbands, Raja Haider believed fresh Indian measures would add to the spirit and zeal of Kashmiris to take forward their freedom movement. “Against India’s acts of terrorism and to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir, huge protest will be started Friday,” he said and asserted that India was terribly wrong to believe that Kashmiris could be crushed through use of brute force.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the serious situation in held Kashmir, as India was violating the international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations. He added that India was trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and wanted to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said that Pakistanis were unitedover the issue of Kashmir and India would be given befitting response in case of any misadventure. He explained the government had taken necessary measures with regards to the Line of Control. The AJK prime minister said that revocation of Article 370 would mainly harm the status of Jammu. He remarked, “India is using different tactics to make held Kashmir its part. India is carrying out propaganda against Pakistan at international level and it is high time to counter that propaganda through effective strategy”.

Raja Haider said the government had convened a joint session of the Parliament Tuesday to review the situation in held Kashmir. He said an emergency meeting of the AJK cabinet would also be held same day over the issue.

AJK PM said India was violating basic human rights in held Kashmir and the leadership of held Kashmir had been imprisoned in different jails and there were grave concerns over the fate of 40 Hurriyat leaders, lodged in Tihar jail. He noted India was trying to remove APHC leader Yasin Malik through slow poisoning by its forces.

Meanwhile, AJK prime minister called on former prime ministers Sardar Sikaner Hayyat Khan, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Sardar Attique Ahmed, Opposition Leader Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, former president Sardar Anwar, Mirza Shafique Jarral and others and discussed the latest situation of held Kashmir.

The AJK prime minister invited them for an All Parties Conference on August 09. Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam is also expected to attend the APC. Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz and others called on Prime Minister Farooq Haider and expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam said any change in the Indian Constitution regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir was a sheer violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to media after the in-camera meeting of the committee here, he said Kashmir was a disputed territory and the future of Indian Held Kashmir had to be decided by the Kashmiris through plebiscite.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the international community needed to take notice of India’s violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue. The parliamentary chairman said the purpose of holding special meeting of the committee was to send a message to India that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan reacted strongly to the India’s abolition of the special status of occupied Kashmir and said this had exposed New Delhi’s heinous face before the world community as well as Kashmiris.

“This measure by India is a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions 91 and 122 and other relevant resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. It is also a bid to sabotage the efforts being made at diplomatic level and through mediation towards resolution of Kashmir issue,” he maintained.