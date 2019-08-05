China, France, UK, Russia, Germany defence attaches visit LoC

ISLAMABAD: Defence attachs of different countries including China, France, Russian, UK and Germany have visited Line of Control (LoC). They have visited LoC under the arrangement of security forces. All were briefed upon loss of life and property due to Indian cluster bombs as India had targeted whole lower Neelum Valley at which several people got injured. Defence attachs were also briefed that India doesn’t allow UN military obseverers at the LoC and India has also made 1882 times ceasefire violations till yet. India did 8873 times ceasefire violations from 2015. As many as 76 people were martyred while 348 got injured due to firing on Indian forces.