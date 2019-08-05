Ogra imposes ban on use of CNG in public service vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has imposed a ban on the use of CNG in public service vehicles (PSVs) keeping in view the safety of public life and property.

All stakeholders are expected to comply with the decision in its letter and spirit, the regulator said in a statement it issued here on Monday. The school vans which are private vehicles are not allowed using CNG as fuel and cylinders installed therein to ensure safety of innocent children in pursuance of Sindh government notification as well as Honourable Sindh High

Court Order dated 19-6-2019 in Constitutional petition No. C.P. Nos.D-7529/2018, 280 & 597/2019 wherein the honourable court has directed that the district implementation committees shall perform their responsibilities diligently in accordance with the terms of reference mentioned in the notification to avoid any untoward incident/accidents.

All provincial governments as well as IG Motorways Police are therefore also advised to start crackdown against all PSV’s having CNG cylinders installed inside the passenger’s compartments with a view to saving precious lives of innocent passengers travelling in such PSV’s.

It is pertinent to mention that LPG cylinders are completely banned in transport vehicles. Any vehicle found with LPG cylinders shall also be dealt accordingly by the law enforcement agencies.