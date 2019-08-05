Was trump’s mediation offer a trump card or trap, asks Shahbaz

Munawar Hasan *** Muhammad Anis

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on Monday condemned India’s decision to revoke Article 370 in the strongest words, declaring it “unacceptable” and an “act of treason” against the United Nations. While PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that extremist intentions of Indian government have been exposed through abolition of special status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Condemning the Indian move, Shahbaz Sharif calledon the Pakistani leadership to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and to consult with China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries over the latest development. The opposition leader in his statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri brethren and said the people of Kashmir would not be left alone in this adversity, reported local media.

Shahbaz said the move by the Indian government to abolish the article was also in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders. He emphasised that the right to self-determination was a democratic right of the Kashmiri people but India was exterminating this right in held Kashmir, which remains a test for the international community.

The PML-N leader called for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders so that a collective plan of action could be readied to deal with the situation. “This is a matter of Pakistan’s national interest and the entire nation is united on this front.”

In a press conference, Shahbaz Sharif said that the Indian PM Modi wants to change the demographics of the valley by populating it with more Hindus. He said that Modi took this step to reject the mediation offer by US President Donald Trump. “Was it a trump card or a trap card,” said the former Punjab chief minister, adding that the US president should now prove that he was sincere about the offer to mediate. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticised the government for what she said failure to assess the intentions of India beforehand.

“You Mr. Khan failed to anticipate what was coming & were either completely oblivious to the preparations that Indian government was undertaking or were a part of that. Tell us the truth, she wrote at microblogging site. No support from the opposition should be offered to a government that is not only non-representative but has brought Pak to its knees in every possible way”, she exhorted while posting her views on Twitter. “Any support lent to this govt will lead to more disasters & graver ones. All this govt can do is to surrender & capitulate”, she observed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also perturbed over outcome of PM’s meeting with US President. “We, the people of Pakistan must be told what commitments were sought by & given to the U.S. by Imran Khan. Was the offer for mediation a trap that you walked into & gloated over, or you as usual had no clue about what was being planned by the enemy”, she posed.

She also castigated PM’s suggestion that Pakistan would discontinue nuclear programme if India also abandon it. “Does anyone remember what IK offered India regarding our nuclear program during his U.S. visit? Just bear that in mind. No one has ever gone to that extent”.

Meanwhile, condemning the decision, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lamented that the atrocities by Indian forces in held Kashmir were continuing unabated.

“Atrocities in IHK unabated. Extremist Indian govt’s intentions clear. President must immediately summon joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IHK,” he tweeted.

While talking to newsmen here outside the Parliament House on Monday Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to utilise forums of the United Nations and Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC) to raise case of Kashmir instead of relying on assurances of the US President Trump. “We are happy on visit of Imran Khan to the United States but what is result of Trump’s statement is before all of us,” the PPP chairman said.

He regretted that India ended special status of the held Kashmir in an unconstitutional and undemocratic. “India ended special status of held Kashmir which was given to the territory by their own Constitution and the United Nations,” he said, adding the PPP strongly condemns Indian act of ending special status of held Kashmir.