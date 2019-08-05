Shibuno bags Women’s British Open

WOBURN, United Kingdom: Japan’s Hinako Shibuno hit an 18-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win a thrilling Women’s British Open at Woburn on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, playing in her first Major, shot 68 for 18-under-par to win by a shot from American Lizette Salas.Shibuno, who overcame a four-putt double-bogey on the third hole, had never played a professional event outside Japan before this week.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was seeking a third Major title of the year, had to settle for third place following a 66. “I still feel like I’m going to vomit,” Shibuno told Sky Sports. “I was more nervous on the front nine but I was OK on the back nine.

“I felt like I was going to cry on the 18th but the tears didn’t come out. Contending at a tournament like this is nerve-wracking but I felt like I was going to enjoy this moment as well. “There were many Japanese fans and I heard many Japanese words so I felt like I was playing in Japan.” — AFP

Meanwhile, Japan hailed a fairytale finish for Hinako, the 20-year-old golf sensation known as ‘Smiling Cinderella’.“She did it!” said TV presenter Tomoaki Ogura after Shibuno, in her debut tournament overseas, became Japan’s first Major-winner in 42 years. “Who expected she could do this much in her first competition abroad, a Major championship?” he said in his morning show on a private TV network. Shibuno’s win at her first Major dominated morning television shows in Japan on Monday, topping news items.