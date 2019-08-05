Pakistan outplay Chinese Taipei

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan outplayed Chinese Taipei 3-1 on Monday to finish pool proceedings on a high note in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan won their last pool match after losing the first set 20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17. Pakistan showed poor reception in the first set as opponents made best use of attacking service hence Pakistan’s defence was not up to the mark.

Pakistan coach made two changes in the second set, bringing in Murad Khan in place of Fahad, and Usman Faryad in place of Anwar.Boys did good blocking as Pakistan team had the advantage of height. Murad played bravely and similarly Usman made very quick and powerful attack on the net.

Pakistan’s block combined well as second set was won with powerful blocking.Chinese Taipei team played fast and attacking game but Pakistan totally dominated all departments of the game except the first set.

Pakistan qualified for the quarter-finals as No 1 position holders from the pool along with Chinese Taipei. They are to play Group A teams Sri Lanka and then Australia in the quarter-final stage.

Myanmar and Hong Kong have been eliminated from Group A and to play for 8-16 position.Pakistan-Sri Lanka match is set for August 7 followed by against Australia on August 8.Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced cash reward of Rs100,000 for the team after victory against powerful Chinese Taipei.