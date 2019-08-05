Australia rules out hosting US missiles

SYDNEY: Australia on Monday ruled out hosting ground-based US missiles after talks with Washington's top defence and diplomatic officials. Following an announcement that the United States plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia, widely seen as an effort to contain China, Australia scotched the notion of locating them Down Under. "It´s not been asked of us, not being considered, not been put to us. I think I can rule a line under that," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the notion.