Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

Eight injured in Russia arms depot blasts

World

August 6, 2019

MOSCOW: Up to eight people were injured and thousands were evacuated Monday because of a fire at a Siberian ammunition depot that set off explosions, authorities said.

The fire of unknown origin at the depot near the town of Achinsk in the Krasnoyarsk region was the latest accident to hit Russia´s military. Witnesses posted footage on the internet showing a huge column of black smoke rising over a forest. Krasnoyarsk governor Alexander Uss said that between five and eight people may have been hurt. "There is no threat to their lives," he added in televised remarks.

