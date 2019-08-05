Over 11,000 Chinese Muslims to perform Haj this year

BEIJING: Over 11,000 Muslims from Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regions will perform Haj this year, on the special arrangements of the Chinese government.

These intending pilgrims began their journey for Makkah, Saudi Arabia from Urumqi, the provincial capital.

According to Head of Xinjiang Muslim Hajj Group, Aibaidula Saidula, the number of Chinese Muslims performing Haj is growing with every passing year. They are being given full support from the Xinjiang’s administration as well as the Central government for performing their religious practices.

He said the Muslims in China are enjoying complete religious freedom. This is unfortunate that some Western countries and foreign media are engaged in creating misgivings about the religious freedom in China. The Chinese government is quite accommodating in providing them due facilities in performing Haj and other rituals, he added.