Modi bulldozes special Kashmir status — a step to convert Muslim majority into minority

Today was another black and gloomy day in the history of humanity when Modi’s led Indian government of BJP deprived the innocent Kashmiris of the special status they had for seven decades. By annulling Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently which is aimed at to alter the demography of Kashmir and conversion of the Muslim majority into minority. PM Narendra Modi wants to settle the activists of RSS and other Hindu extremist organisations in Kashmir to further suppress the Kashmiris. BJP government’s move of revoking the Article 370 is not only against international norms and law but also against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Despite of the fact that India cannot change the disputed status of IHK as per the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), today it revoked the Article 370 through a hurried presidential ruling. In addition, Indian Held Kashmir is internationally declared as ‘Disputed Territory’ and such moves by Indian government are in continuation of ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Ethnic Cleansing Doctrine’ to India into a Hindu rashtra by 2025 as the Hindu extremist organisation-the RSS will complete 100 years in 2025.

BJP government being a child Organisation of the RSS persuaded the extremist Hindu agenda against the autonomous status of Kashmir and Narendra Modi had already announced it during his election campaign. The presidential order abrogated Article 370 and 35A, depriving the state of Jammu and Kashmir from the right of its own constitution. The Indian government is targeting the Muslim majority in the area by settling the Hindus in the state as state subjects which will ultimately affect the plebiscite under the UN resolutions. They will be given the residents status, buying and selling the property, holding government jobs under the constitution of India. It is the same manifestation being taken ahead by the BJP government and the present aggression in Kashmir and attempt to make demographic changes is part of the common agenda of RSS and BJP.

The world has to understand that Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and India as a state are getting repugnant in the surge of power. They want to dominate the South Asian region. The policies of Indian NSA clearly reflect the hard-core stance on the issues are anti-Pakistan. In pursuit to dominate the neighbouring countries India is leaving no stone unturned to put the peace of the region at stake and India needs to realise that Pakistan is nuclear state hence any venture by PM Modi or his NSA will destroy this whole region. Ajit Doval (National Security Adviser) is a key player in whole scenario. The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A are the part of his policy for dealing with the Kashmir issue.

India is adamant to play with the peace of South Asia and anti-Pakistan syndrome in New Delhi is increasing day by day under the administration of PM Modi. I have been watching and monitoring the attitude of PM Modi and I had predicted before Pulwama incident that India will create some self-infect act of terrorism to blame Pakistan for it and it can use the anti-Pakistan mind-set during the Indian elections.

I had written with evidences in my book “Modi’s War Doctrine” that PM Narendra Modi will become even more aggressive and lethal for Kashmiris if he comes into power for the second time. Some of our intellectuals were of the view that the 2nd tenure of Narendra Modi as prime minister will be good for Pakistan as he might extend his hand of friendship to Pakistan but I did not agree with their views as my assessment and apprehensions were based on Indian past conduct and Modi’s war hysteria.

Now PM Modi with his stronger emergence will replicate the Israeli model of “ethnic cleansing” in Kashmir. He has already made his arrangements for the ethnic cleansing through “local village doctrine” under which local Hindus shall be used against Kashmiris and more troops have already been deployed in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). All the tourists are being forced to leave Kashmir.

Muslims are being harassed by extremist Hindus all across India. The recent use of cluster bombs against civilian populace across Line of Control (LoC), deployment of more and more troops and revoking the special status of IHK are serious indicators as how far India can go to implement its “Modi’s War Doctrine”. We must now be very clear that India has decided to come heavy on innocent Kashmiris and Kashmiris need Pakistan and international support to halt the Indian policy of mass killing of Kashmiris.

India has already deployed all its military and intelligence tools to change the status of Kashmir and to convert the majority of Kashmiris to minority which is an alarming and dangerous alert for the peace in South Asia. In the meantime, Indian attacks will increase on the LoC and this increase may get converted into even bigger war between India and Pakistan.

It is evident from the history that RSS preaches the concept of Hindu Rashtriya when none other than Hindu religion prevails. It dominates all the other Hindu fanatic groups in India. RSS is behind all the atrocities against Muslims in India and now in Kashmir. In fact human lives are made miserable and innocent people are beaten and killed every day on one pretext or other. RSS was offended by the separate status of the Kashmir ever since its inception with India against the wishes of the state subjects. Senior leadership of RSS and Jana Sangh opposed the autonomous status of the Kashmir and involved in conspiracies against the Muslims of Kashmir since then.

Moreover there is pact between RSS & PM Modi to change the status of Kashmir and allow construction of a temple on the site of Babri Masjid.

The Modi’s government is following the Doval doctrine which encompasses with the restriction on the youth to stop the promotion of freedom slogans. It also consists the prime idea of arresting and imprisoning the Hurriyat leaders. It has been witnessed that the arrest of many leaders has been followed by the Modi’s government, which remain a high agenda of the Doval doctrine. In the past years the Doval doctrine doesn’t work as it has faced a strong protest by the Kashmiris.

The youth of Kashmir is now facing a lot of hurdles because the Doval’s doctrine has critically resisted them. It has been the part of Doval agenda to stop the youth to be the part of any protest in favour of the freedom. At one hand it has been victimising the youth whereas on the other hand; it is arresting the leaders of the Jammu and Kashmiris, who raised their voice against the brutalities of the Indian army and government. Further Doval’s school of thought promotes the policy of hard-core action against Pakistan instead of going to the UN. It is pertinent to mention that the decision for the deployment of extra troops in Kashmir was taken after National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Kashmir Valley. Indian NSA and PM should know that Pakistan can go to any extent to protect its territorial integrity.

It looks that India is foolishly acting on five point agenda of Modi’s doctrine. Kashmir policy and anti-Pakistan ventures duly drafted by his NSA as under:

1. Enforce full aggression in Kashmir using all the resources — ouster of tourists and media personals for total media blackout for operation and to implement new legal status. Indian will try to completely isolate Kashmir from the world.

2. To increase more pressure across Line of Control (LoC) by intense multiple firing to engage Pakistan at the border and in the meantime to continue ethnic cleansing operations.

3. There will be lethal media propaganda painting Pakistan’s image negative both by Indian and paid international media.

4. India will engineer again a Pulwama like incident (one or more) under Modi’s Doctrine to create an excuse for the crackdown with fabricated fake evidences to blame Pakistan and this time India will try to undermine Pakistan before President Donald Trump and that will only possible through some acts of terrorism in Kashmir or India providing opportunity to USA by design to pressurise Pakistan to get the desired results in Afghanistan and to sabotage peace process of bringing Taliban on the table on USA terms.

5. Modi failed to implement his war doctrine against Pakistan before the election and he was exposed well and our counter measures post Pulwama worked unprecedentedly on the right direction. He is wounded snake and he will now try to fulfil his unfinished agenda against Pakistan.

Narendra Modi came under terrible pressure from international community and internal political parties after self-created Pulwama drama for his election and Sri Lankan attacks by Daesh operators from India. USA has always drawn benefit from Pakistan by increasing the pressure from India on LoC whereas western border is already under USA command. Indo-Pak tension suits USA in the present situation till Afghan issue is resolved and Cold War with China ends.

The visit of our prime minister to USA was celebrated by the whole nation especially the disclosure of President Donald Trump’s regarding PM Modi’s offer of mediation on Kashmir but the claim of the offer was frustrated in 50 minutes by India wherein Indian refuted President Trump claim. We cannot ignore the visit of highest Indian Army command to Pentagon within hours after the visit of PM Imran Khan with his high powered delegation last week.

Let us analyse the high profile visit of PM Imran Khan to USA and Indian Army visit to Pentagon and the ongoing dialogue of USA with Afghan Taliban and now the aggravated tension on Indo-Pak borders is enough to disturb the defence and security analysts of Pakistan. India is up to something whereas RSS has stated that there will be no other religion in India except Hinduism by 2035 and they openly claim to harm the territorial integrity of Pakistan but these are the evil wishes of BJP government led by butcher of Gujrat who wants to become bigger butcher of Kashmir.

In view of the above facts it is high time for us to urgently engage a powerful block of friendly countries by creating SOS situation and government should not be confined now to flowery statements rather move towards the international community. Will the government convene a very high powered security and national defence conference in Pakistan inviting the world top leadership including the entire leadership of Muslim Ummah to expose Indian designs for Kashmir and Pakistan? The government needs to dispatch letters displaying the critical situation rising between Pakistan & India with special envoys to visit all the heads of states exposing as to how India in endangering the peace of South Asia and its gross violations of human rights in India & IHK. India has once again started pursuing its anti-Pakistan policies which need to be countered through aggressive defensive and diplomatic policies. It is high time for the government of Pakistan to go in United Nations and international human rights organisations against illegal moves of PM Narendra Modi and to expose his real ugly face before the world. Government of Pakistan must execute all diplomatic options to counter 'illegal steps' taken by India in India Held Kashmir and revoke its decision of nulling the Article 378. Keeping aside the political differences, the top political leadership needs to sit together to come with a common national counter strategy against India.

The writer is former interior minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank "Global Eye". He can be reached at: [email protected], Twitter @Senrehmanmalik