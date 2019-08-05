Cop killed, 2 others injured in road accident

MANSEHRA: A policeman was killed and two others sustained injuries when a car plunged into a deep ravine in Narman area here on Monday. Murad Khan, a policeman posted at the Saddar Police Station was on way to duty from Tanawal along with Sanam Bibi and Mohammad Shabbir when he lost control over the steering. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Murad Khan dead. The injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where the condition of Sanam Bibi was stated to be critical. The police after lodging a first information report started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident.