Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Deputy speaker to become acting governor

National

KARACHI: Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari will act as governor of the province during the interim period of 10 days from Tuesday (tomorrow) when incumbent Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will travel to perform Hajj.As per the constitutional norm, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani should become the acting governor but the federal government did not appointment him as he is under arrest for probing and cases being pursued against him by the National Accountability Bureau. The notification to elevate Laghari as acting governor of the province has been issued by the Cabinet Division of the federal government in pursuance of Article 104 of the constitution.

