Probe launched into alleged funds embezzlement

MANSEHRA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started probe into alleged embezzlement in the development funds released to the district, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils during the four years term which is going to end by August 28.

“A team of NAB is here to unearth corruption and embezzlement in development schemes executed during the last four years by local governments,” Umar Farooq, tehsil nazim, Mansehra, told reporters.

The three-member team, which was present here during this weekend, also visited various union councils to physically inspect the development schemes either executed by local government or district development advisory committee with the provincial government funds. The record of development schemes at district, tehsil and village and neighbourhood councils was also seized by visiting team. Sources said the visiting team questioned officials of both the district and tehsil administrations about the water supply schemes launched by an international donor agency at Booth Katha (stream) but dried up without benefiting the end-users. They alleged that an amount of Rs110 million which was meant for the dried-up water supply scheme and five-tube wells were embezzled without executing that schemes.