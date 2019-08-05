US closely following Kashmir events

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday declared that it’s closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and called on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control. "We take note of India's announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India's plan to split the state into two union territories." the state department's spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in response to questions about Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 and introducing measure to modify Jammu and Kashmir's administrative status from a state to a union territory. The department further noted that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter, and added "we are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those affected communities." It further called on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.