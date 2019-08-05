close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Major, sepoy martyred in Bajaur attack

Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

KHAR: An army major and a sepoy were martyred and another four sustained injuries in a bomb blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Niag Banda in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday, official sources said. The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with a remote-controlled planted bomb in which a major and a sepoy were martyred. Four soldiers, the sources said, were injured in the terrorist attack. The martyred were identified as Major Saqib and Sepoy Maroof. The wounded soldiers included Arif, Suhail, Imran and Niaz Ahmad. They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. Soon after the blast, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, but no arrests were made. Through its spokesman Mohammad Khorasani, the outlawed and Afghanistan-based Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

