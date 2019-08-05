Non-bailable warrants for Suleman Shahbaz issued

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, son of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, an accused in money laundering, assets beyond means and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

NAB officials informed the court that the bureau had issued six notices to Suleman, but he didn’t appear before the court. They implored the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments, issued non bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, directing the police to execute the arrest warrants. The NAB has also moved the court regarding confiscation of assets of Suleman Shahbaz in the said investigations. Meanwhile, media outlets reported that the NAB has handed over a questioner to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, directing her to provide details of 1496 Kanals purchase in different areas of Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 17, Mushtaq alias Cheeni and his son Yasir Mushtaq, alleged front men of Shahbaz family, in their confessional statement before the court, had confessed that they facilitated Suleman Shahbaz in turning his Rs 600 million black money into white money through fake loan agreements and engineered telegraphic transfers (TTs).

Moreover, the NAB is investigating all members of the Shahbaz family for alleged money laundering and having assets beyond means. The NAB had summoned Hassan and Hussain but both didn’t appear as both are absconders in the Avenfield case and are living in London.

Suleman is also an absconder in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case and is living with his cousins in London. INP adds: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on August 8 in relation to a corruption probe involving Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Sources said a questionnaire had been sent to the PML-N leader seeking details in the case. The bureau has inquired about how and where the shares were divided since the inception of the mill in 1985. The PML-N leader has been directed to provide details of contacts with four foreigners in relation to money matters of the mills.