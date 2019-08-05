India wants Pakistan not to support Kashmiris: Masood

Ag Agencies

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said the frequent aggression by India on the Line of Control (LoC) was designed to bring Pakistan under pressure.

Such moves by India were aimed to deter Pakistan from extending moral and political support to the Kashmiri people, the AJK President said while addressing the students and teachers of the Karakoram International University Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the AJK Presidential Secretariat, Khan, however, maintained that Pakistan was a nuclear power and its defence rested in strong hands. Meanwhile, Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has termed India’s decision to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir as open terrorism. “India has openly disregarded international laws, humanitarian laws, international conventions and United Nations resolutions. They are trying to bring all of India here,” Malik said in a video statement released on Monday. “In 1947, 500,000 Muslims were slaughtered by RSS thugs in Kashmir. The Modi regime which is the follower of the RSS has scraped 35A and 370 and it has been signed by the president,” she added. She called on Pakistan to raise this issue immediately in the United Nations Security Council. “An emergency meeting should be called and sanctions should be placed on India.”

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said the Indian government’s decision to amend constitutional clauses about Occupied Kashmir would ruin regional peace as he feared enhanced atrocities and genocide of Kashmiri people to materialize malicious designs. This step of the Indian government would ruin regional peace. This issue would also have impact on Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “I fear India would opt for genocide of people in Occupied Kashmir,” he said this while addressing a news conference.

He demanded that the international community send a fact finding mission to the Line of Control area to have firsthand knowledge of across LoC unprovoked firing by Indian forces that killed and injured innocent people on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.