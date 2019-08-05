Election on reserved seats in merged districts

PTI gets 3, JUI-F and BAP one each

By Akhtar Amin

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have secured three of the five reserved seats allocated for the merged tribal districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a surprise new entrant in the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bagged one seat each of the four reserved for women.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification, Anita Mehsud from the PTI was notified as MPA from the merged tribal districts on women reserved seat.Anita Mehsud lives in Islamabad, but her vote is registered in her native South Waziristan district.

The ECP also notified another seat for PTI on the women reserved seats. However, the party has yet to name a candidate for this seat and, therefore, it would remain vacant until the PTI proposes its nominee. The PTI had given only one name in its priority list for women reserved seats.

The ECP notified JUI-F’s Naeema Kishwar Khan from South Waziristan as MPA on the women reserved seat. She also served as MPA when the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was in power in the KP. She was later elected as an MNA on a reserved seat. She has been living in Takht Bhai in Mardan district and was judged as one of the most active parliamentarians.

The ECP also announced that one women reserved seat would go to the BAP. It got the seat after three independents joined the party. As the BAP didn’t contest election for general seats, no priority list of candidates was produced by it for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims. The ECP would announce the seat after receiving the name of its candidate from the party. The BAP has nominated Baseerat Shinwari, who hails from Khyber district and has worked in national and international non-governmental organizations, as its candidate for the seat reserved for women.

The ECP notified PTI minority candidate Wilson Wazir from Landikotal tehsil in Khyber district as MPA for KP Assembly. Under the Constitution (Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Act, 2018, 21 seats were allocated to the erstwhile Fata for its first-ever provincial assembly election. It includes 16 general seats, four seats reserved for women and one for non-Muslims.

In the July 20 polls held for the 16 general seats, six were won by independent candidates, five by PTI, three by the JUI-F and one each by Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-i-Islami. In a surprising move, three independents MPAs announced joining BAP after meeting Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, the BAP head and Balochistan chief minister in Islamabad. They are Abbas-ur-Rehman elected from PK-104 Mohmand, Shafiq Sher Afridi from PK-105 Khyber and Bilawal Afridi from PK-106 Khyber.

Shafiq Sher Afridi and Bilawal Afridi are the nephew and son of former MNA Alhaj Shahjee Gul Afridi, respectively. Abbas-ur-Rehman is the brother of Senator Hilal Rehman. The BAP had no presence in KP until now. With the joining of these three MPAs and one woman elected on a reserved seat, it now has four MPAs in the KP Assembly. Two independent MPAs, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi elected from PK-107 Khyber and Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal voted from PK-110 Orakzai, have announced joining PTI. The latter is the son of former federal minister Ghazi Gulab Jamal.

With their joining, the number of the PTI winning candidates in the merged tribal districts has risen to seven. The sixth independent MPA-elect, Mir Kalam Khan Wazir elected from of PK-112 North Waziristan, who is affiliated with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has retained his independent status.