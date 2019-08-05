American Kashmiris reject repeal of Art 370

WASHINGTON: The Kashmiri diaspora in the United States has strongly condemned Indian decision of abrogating article 370 and 35 A that guarantees the special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. In a joint statement issued under two organizations, Kashmir Global Council and World Kashmir Awareness Forum, the Kashmiri leadership has rejected the act by the Modi government, saying that they unanimously resolved to pursue the struggle to protect the unique and historical identity of the State of Jammu and Kashmir against all challenges.

"Any attempt to amend or abrogate article 370 and 35 A would be deemed as an act of further aggression and assault on the Rights of the people of the State. More to the point, such attempts are in open contravention of UN resolution #122 adopted on January 24, 1957; # 123 adopted on February 21, 1957 and # 126 adopted on December 2, 1957. These resolutions prohibit any unilateral action to change the disputed nature of the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

The statement also noted that the United Nations Security Council's resolution 122, "reaffirms the affirmation of its resolution 91 (1951) and declares that the convening of a constituent assembly as recommended by the General Council of the ‘All Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’ and any action that assembly may have taken or might attempt to take to determine the future shape and affiliation of the entire State or any part thereof, or any action by the parties concerned in support of any such action by the assembly, would not constitute a disposition of the State in accordance with the above principle."

It further said that it was beyond doubt that the longer the uncertainties continue and the longer the United Nations and world powers ignore Jammu & Kashmir, the more dangerous and intractable the crisis becomes. "The crisis requires immediate diplomacy that recognizes the explosive situation on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir and takes immediate measures to avert it before it explodes," the Kashmiri diaspora leadership demanded while declaring that it stands committed to carry on the struggle till the final settlement of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.