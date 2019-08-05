President summons joint parliament session today

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament today (Tuesday), after the Indian government rushed through a presidential decree earlier Monday to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to occupied Kashmir, Geo News reported. The joint sitting, to be held at 11am today, will review the tense situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control after the Modi government confirmed it had deployed at least 10,000 troops in the disputed region last week. A further 70,000 troops have been deployed since, according to unofficial reports, as panic grips the residents.