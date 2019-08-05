Malik stars in Global T20

LAHORE: Pakistan’s middle order batsman Shoaib Malik guided Vancouver Knights to an easy win against Brampton Wolves at the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada.

Malik, who called for retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket just days after Pakistan returned from their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, showed that he still has the shots and ability at the game’s shortest format. The veteran batsman played a breezy knock of 41 off just 28 deliveries, hitting two boundaries and two maximums, and alongside his partner Chadwick Walton who himself scored 53 off 45 easily chased down the 139 runs target with 25 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand, allowing his side to remain unbeaten in the ongoing tournament. The Canadian Twenty20 league features a host of Twenty20 stars including Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh, and is schedule to end on August 11.