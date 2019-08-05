PCB Cricket Committee’s second session today

LAHORE: The PCB’s Cricket Committee, headed by its Managing Director Wasim Khan, will be meeting for its second session on August 6 to continue from they left in the previous session in which the national team head coach, captain and chief selector were heard.

The meeting is expected to be in a conference call with members former captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz. Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director Domestic Cricket) would also give their final input. After the recommendations of the committee, Wasim Khan will send an advisory to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for decision.

In the last meeting, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is reported to have recommended the names of Shadab Khan and Babar Azam as the skippers of the limited overs and test format teams respectively and asked the PCB’s Cricket Committee to keep Sarfaaz Ahmed as a wicket-keeper batsman in the team. Arthur has also sought another two years to deliver results.

The Committee reviewed the team’s performances in the last three years, including the World Cup, where Pakistan could not qualify for the semifinals. The PCB chairman will take final decision to appoint a new selection committee, head coach and other members of the team’s support staff as their contracts have ended after the World Cup.

Arthur is believed to have suggested that Shadab Khan should replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-over formats while Babar Azam should be given the reins of the Test side. Cricket Committee head PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will have one more session with the members on Wednesday before forwarding recommendations on the appointment of the new team management to the board Chairman Ehsan Mani.