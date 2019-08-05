Raheel wins Azadi Marathon race

LAHORE: Raheel Shahzad emerged winner in Azadi Marathon race in Rahimyar Khan on Monday. Shahroz Ahmed and Sumair Ahmed finished second and third respectively in the race organised under the banner of Sports Board Punjab. It’s pertinent to mention here that SBP will hold more sports competitions in other districts of the province to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

District Sport Department Rahimyar Khan organised the Azadi Marathon race among minority young boys from Belgium Chowk to Holy Cross Catholic Church in connection with Independence Day. Over 100 boys participated in the race. Young participants also sang national songs and danced on this occasion to show their spirit. DSO M Ashfaq and Incharge Holy Cross Catholic Church Imran Khursheed were the guests of honour on this occasion. Moreover, District Sport Department Rahimyar Khan also organized a Maila Malakhra between Sindh and Punjab teams at Sardar Ghar. A large number of sports lovers were there to cheer both the teams. Jam Muhammad Asghar and Akmal Jafree were the guests of honour on this occasion. District Sport Department Rahimyar Khan also distributed 1000 flags and badges among the young boys so that they can celebrate the Independence Day with full passion.

Meanwhile, Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Tehsil Football Tournament also started at Khawaja Farid Degree College, Rahimyar Khan. Dr Ajmal Bhatti, Principal Govt, Kh Farid Degree College was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.