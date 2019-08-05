McCullum quits all forms of cricket

TORONTO: Brendon McCullum announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and confirmed he will no longer be part of the Global T20 League and the Euro T20 Slam. The former New Zealand captain, who retired from international cricket in 2016, will call it quits after Toronto Nationals’ final league game against Montreal Tigers. “It is with great pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket,” he said on Monday (August 5). “I now won’t be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and I thank the organisers for their support and understanding.

“As much as I am proud of what I’ve achieved in my 20-year professional career - more than ever I could have dreamt of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months. My style of cricket has been full of noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord’s and everything in between, there have been some wonderful memories. Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that kind of cricket have now become too great. I owe it to myself and the teams I represent to close that chapter rather than just plough on regardless of what I know to be true.”