Ammara vows to portray country’s soft image thru paragliding

LAHORE: Pakistan Sky Hike Para Gliding Club has launched a mission to portray the country’s soft image, natural beauty and Pakistanis as a peace loving nation.

In an informal talk with The News, the club’s chief executive Ammara Kiran expressed her belief that it is only with the development of sports culture the country will have abandoned hospitals. “With the promotion of paragliding we will not only show the beauty of the country but will also convert the youth’s attention towards this thrilling sport,” she believed.

She also pointed out that it’s a sport for brave rather it develops bravery in the individual participating in the sport. Kiran stated that over the year influx of ladies have increased in paragliding because gliding in the skies over the beautiful and mesmerizing scenes of nature refreshes the mind. She also requested the government to organize paragliding festivals in the northern areas which will also promote tourism of the country as well attract foreigners to Pakistan.