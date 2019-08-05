Asif likely to emerge top-ranked cueist of country

Syed Khalid Mahmood

KARACHI: Veteran Muhammad Asif is likely to become the top-ranked cueist of the country once more after having emerged triumphant in the 11th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship 2019 which concluded here at the NBP Sport Complex over the weekend.

It’s not often that someone having been ranked at seventh place before the start of a tournament jumps to the top position at the end of it but the plethora of shocking results seems to have seriously helped the former world champion in climbing to the top of the tree once more. The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) is due to issue new rankings later this week and, going by their points system, it looks almost certain that the 37-year-old Asif would be regaining the top slot in the latest national ranking chart. Mubashir Raza, who went down fighting in what turned out to an epic final extending to the full distance of 15 frames, is also set for a massive leap in his ranking.

Having been placed at the 18th position before the start of the NBP Championship, the 25-year-old Mubashir is expected to feature in the elite list of top eight cueists for the first time in his career.

M Sajjad, having loads of international experience besides being a former national champion more than once, will also be leapfrogging in the upcoming rankings alongwith M Ahsan Javaid, who was the other losing semifinalists in the recently concluded snooker event. While the quartet of M Asif, Mubashir Raza, M Sajjad and Ahsan Javaid will be making gains in the rankings, the likes of M Bilal, Asjad Iqbal, Ali Haider, Babar Masih, M Ijaz and Agha Bilawal will be making downward journey following their disappointing performance in the NBP Championship.

The reigning national champion, Bilal, is certain to lose the top spot after having crashed in the preliminary rounds of the last event. Babar and Bilawal were the other seeded cueists, not to have progressed to the knockout rounds. Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir, who was placed third in the previous rankings, is expected to retain his place in the top four despite having been knocked over in the quarter-finals of the NBP tourney.