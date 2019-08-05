Fehmida visits PTF Complex ahead of India Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Minister Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza visited the PTF Complex, Islamabad where she was briefed on tennis development in the country as well as preparations for Pakistan’s the forthcoming Davis Cup tie against India.

Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani and Ad hoc Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Arif Ibrahim were also present. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, was also present on the occasion. She was briefed about conversion of clay courts to synthetic surface and allied facilities at the complex. She was also apprised of PTF vision regarding future up gradation of the facility and various programmes for development of players, coaches and officials including the National Training Centre (NTC) and Summer Camp for kids. The minister was highly impressed with the state of the art courts and appreciated the efforts of the PTF team for converting the complex into a world class tennis facility. The minister showed keen interest in the development activities especially the players’ development programme at the NTC & coaches development courses, and assured the PTF management of all possible support. During her meeting with the PTF President, she also discussed the preparatory works regarding the upcoming Davis Cup Tie against India. After the meeting she also planted a sapling. While expressing her views in the PTF visitor’s book, she applauded the remarkable progress undertaken for promotion of tennis by the PTF Management.