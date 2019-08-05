Names, numbers on players’ kit to harm Test cricket: Akhtar

LAHORE: Pakistan former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar thinks that introducing numbers and names on players’ kit in Test cricket will harm the beauty of the game.

Akhtar, who is active on social media and often raised several issues related to sports all around the world, took to Twitter to respond to the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s initiative to advance Test cricket.

“Player’s name & number on the white Test Match kit looks awful. Should not be there. Takes away from the traditional spirit in which the game is played. This decision should be reversed,” he wrote.Earlier, Australia’s former fast bowler Brett Lee also criticized the ICC for introducing a new tradition to the red-ball cricket.

“For what it’s worth I’m strongly against the players’ numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. ICC, I love the changes you’ve made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you’ve got it wrong,” he wrote.It is pertinent to mention here that ICC first time allowed players to wear Test kit having numbers and their name on the back of shirts in the Ashes 2019.