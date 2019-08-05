Kyrgios clinches 6th ATP title at Washington

WASHINGTON: Shaking off back spasms to blast 18 aces, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios kept his composure and captured the ATP Washington Open title Sunday, defeating Russia’s 10th-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4).

The 24-year-old Aussie, who struggled through the opening set, claimed the $365,390 top prize and his sixth career ATP crown at the US Open tuneup event.Kyrgios, 5-1 this year against top-10 rivals, won his second title of the season after Acapulco in March and will jump 25 positions to 27th in Monday’s new rankings, his first top-30 appearance in 43 weeks. Known for his fiery temperament and inconsistency, Kyrgios was resilient all week, breaking racquets but holding his emotions together — “super proud” of his composure. American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA singles title by ripping Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 in the Washington women’s final. The 25-year-old daughter of NFL Buffalo Bills owner and natural gas magnate Terry Pegula took a $43,000 top prize. Kyrgios won a match that featured no break points or deuces after 94 minutes with back-to-back aces, the last his tournament-best 110th of the week. Medvedev, 23, was broken only twice this week but lost his lone sets to Kyrgios. He’ll equal his career-best ranking of ninth on Monday.

Kyrgios, who beat Medvedev on Rome clay in May in their only prior meeting, would face him again in the second round next week at Montreal if Kyrgios beats Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

Tsitsipas enters ATP top five for first time: Washington Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas has for the first time climbed into the top five of the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

The 20-year-old Greek, who has already won tournaments in Marseille and Estoril as well as reaching the final of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, is the youngest player in the top 20. He has leapfrogged Alexander Zverev who dropped two places to seven.

It may be a brief visit to the top five for Tsitsipas with lots of points on offer at this week’s Montreal Masters and Kei Nishikori, just five points behind him in sixth. Tsitsipas reached the final in Monreal last year while Nishikori bowed out in round one.

Novak Djokovic remains at number one, the 263rd week of his career that he has occupied the position. That is still 47 weeks short of record-holder Roger Federer (310) who stays third behind Rafael Nadal.