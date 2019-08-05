After El Paso killings, renewed focus on online hate forums

WASHINGTON: Efforts to take down the 8chan website where a racist “manifesto” was posted shortly before the El Paso shooting highlight the legal and ethical difficulties in curbing online hate speech that foments violence.

The digital security firm Cloudflare said Sunday it was terminating its services to 8chan, making it more difficult for the message board to remain online. But hours later, an 8chan administrator said the service was migrating to BitMitigate, which calls itself “a non discriminatory provider” of security “that operates in the fullest consistency to free speech.”

But 8chan´s forum is the latest to raise questions about policing the internet without curbing digital rights or free speech. Mark Potok, a senior fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right, said it is entirely appropriate for private web hosting and security providers to shut down sites like 8chan. The site “is a cesspool of people egging each other on to all kinds of violence, not only violence against non-whites, but violence against women and more,” Potok said.

“The private companies hosting these websites have every moral obligation to shut them down.” Potok added that a more proactive effort could be made to monitor sites like 8chan promoting violence. “Law enforcement should be allowed to look at 8chan and other venues like that without violating people´s rights,” he said.

8chan, which promotes itself as a site devoted to the “darkest reaches of the internet” appeared to be offline Monday, but posted a message on Twitter saying “there might be some downtime in the next 24-48 hours while we find a solution.”