Tue Aug 06, 2019
AFP
August 6, 2019

Uganda begins trial of Ebola vaccine

World

AFP
KAMPALA: Uganda said Monday it had started a trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine that may be used in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people. The trial of the MVA-BN vaccine developed by Johnson&Johnson is expected to last two years, Uganda´s Medical Research Council (MRC) said. The vaccine will be administered to up to 800 health professionals and frontline workers such as cleaners, ambulance personnel and mortuary and burial teams, in the western district of Mbarara, the MRC said in a statement. MRC spokeswoman Pamela Nabukenya Wairagala said vaccinations had already begun.

