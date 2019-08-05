Court ends row over Hitler birth house

VIENNA: Austria´s highest court has put an end to a row over the house where Adolf Hitler was born, rejecting the amount the former owner had demanded in compensation, the interior ministry said on Monday. Gerlinde Pommer´s family owned the yellow corner house in the northern town of Braunau on the border with Germany for nearly a century. The government took control of the dilapidated building in December 2016 after years of legal wrangling with Pommer. Austrian authorities have been keen to prevent the premises, where Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, from becoming a neo-Nazi shrine.