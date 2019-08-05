German parliament calls on China to allow MPs visit

BERLIN: Germany´s parliament said Monday it had appealed to Chinese authorities after a delegation which included a politician outspoken on Uighur issues was threatened with a travel ban. At the centre of the controversy is Margarete Bause, spokeswoman for human rights in the opposition Greens party. The 60-year-old lawmaker has in the past accused the Chinese government of curbing human rights. She has been particularly outspoken in her support for minorities, especially the Uighur community in Xinjiang. She is part of a “Digital Agenda” delegation planning an official visit to China later this month. Bause said Chinese authorities have made it clear to her that the delegation cannot visit China as long as she is part of it, she told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “It is unacceptable for the German Bundestag to be held to ransom,” she was quoted as saying, referring to the lower house of parliament.